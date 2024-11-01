Tech Dialogues: Your Guide to Senior Planet Resources — Empowering Older Adults to Age With Attitude

Are you an older adult? Or do you have a baachan, loved one or friend who is an older adult? This article is here to assist you!

The Senior Planet Hotline

If you or your older adult loved one prefer to chat with a real human about your tech troubles, the Senior Planet hotline will be a favorite resource in no time. We recommend that you save the hotline number as a contact in your mobile phone or write it somewhere easily accessible.

When you call the hotline, a dedicated and patient technology trainer can help you find solutions for basic technology dilemmas or answer questions about upcoming Senior Planet technology classes. The Senior Planet hotline is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. ET and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET. Call the Senior Planet hotline at (888) 713-3495.

Tech Tips Videos

Tech tips videos are short, succinct videos that help you learn the basics of tech-related concepts. These videos are created by Senior Planet and updated frequently! You can visit our entire library of tech tips videos at this link: seniorplanet.org/videos . Tech topics covered in our current video library include:

Downloading apps

Setting up a Gmail account

Spotify

Personal Hotspot

And much more!

Glossary of Technology Terms

Let’s face it, jargon terms that you can’t understand make learning a new skill more difficult than it needs to be! We have assembled an online glossary of tech terms — explained in simple, understandable words — with links leading to additional information such as an article or video. This glossary is a living resource that we keep adding to and improving. Visit our glossary of technology terms at seniorplanet.org/glossary .

Ask a Tech Expert Group on Senior Planet Community

Senior Planet Community, known as SPC, is our safe and ad-free social media platform that is exclusive to older adults. The platform is group-based and organized around interest areas, like photography or pets. In the Ask a Tech Expert group, users can post tech questions to receive direct access to tech experts via the group. Senior Planet Technology Trainers reply to posts, and users can follow up with additional questions! To sign up for the free website, visit community.seniorplanet.org .

Articles for Older Readers

There is always a supply of new articles available on the Senior Planet website in the articles section. Senior Planet publishes multiple articles about technology, life and culture, celebrity profiles and more each month to update you on the latest trends. Visit our extensive library of articles on technology at seniorplanet.org/articles .

Technology Classes and Events

Arguably our most beloved tech resource, Senior Planet live classes are offered both online and in-person at Senior Planet centers and partner sites across the country. Browse through all upcoming online lectures at seniorplanet.org/classes or try one in-person at the locations in:

New York City

North County, N.Y.

Montgomery County, Md.

Denver

San Antonio, Texas

Miami

If you do not live close to any of the above locations, you can still benefit from our in-person classes thanks to our Licensing Program. This program allows local organizations across the country to offer Senior Planet classes. Plus, if there’s not a licensing program partner near you, you can always ask your local library or older adult community center to become one. You can learn more about how local organizations can join the program for free at oats.org/licensing or find a partner site near you at oats.org/licensing-map .

1-on-1 Tech Tutoring

Senior Planet offers virtual Tech Tutoring sessions, where participants receive help via video call with technology-related questions. These personalized sessions are hosted on Zoom using individual breakout rooms and are offered in English, Spanish and Mandarin. To learn more, please call our Senior Planet hotline at (888) 713-3495 or visit seniorplanet.org/tech-help .

For more information about any of the resources listed, we invite you to access our free weekly virtual programming online at seniorplanet.org or call our toll-free national hotline at (888) 713-3495, open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. ET and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET.