Upcoming JACL National Convention Highlights

There is still time to register for the annual confab in Las Vegas.

With JACL’s National Convention in Las Vegas only a few short weeks away, following are highlights that conventiongoers can expect during the confab from July 29-Aug. 2 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

Screening of ‘Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story’ (July 30)

Join JACL for a special screening of “Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story.” Using his camera as a powerful tool for social change, Chinese American photographer Corky Lee documented Asian American life and challenged historical erasure through his work. His images inspired generations and helped shape a more inclusive narrative of American history.

This documentary explores the triumphs and struggles of the man behind the lens, celebrating his legacy as both an artist and activist.

Following the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Q & A discussion with director Jennifer Takai and executive producer George Hirose.

Breakfast With New JACL Executive Director Lilly Simmering (July 31)

Join JACL for an intimate breakfast conversation with new Executive Director Lilly Simmering. This special gathering offers members a unique opportunity to connect directly with Simmering, learn more about her vision for the organization and discuss the future of JACL.

Over breakfast, participants will engage in meaningful dialogue about the opportunities and challenges facing our community, the priorities that will shape JACL’s next chapter and how members can help advance the organization’s mission. Whether you are a longtime member, community leader or new supporter, this is an opportunity to share ideas, ask questions and help shape the path forward.

Join fellow JACL members for a morning of conversation, collaboration and community as the organization welcomes Simmering and explores the future of JACL together.

Plenary and Workshop Highlights (July 31)

JACL’s July 31 morning programming kicks off with the convention’s first plenary, “Preserving Incarceration Sites — Fifty Years of Healing (1976-2026).” Join speakers Katie Masano Hill, Naomi Kawamura, Dan Sakura and Ana Tanaka as they explore the history of the Japanese American community’s fight to preserve former incarceration sites and the ongoing battles still being faced.

Later in the day, join speakers Jon Osaki and Lily Anne Tamai for “Fighting For Our Stories: Educating the Next Generation.” This workshop will include a screening of the award-winning documentary “Making Waves: The Rise of Asian America” and a postscreening discussion on the threats to ethnic studies and the role of JACL.

Convention attendees can also check out “CAUSE the Vote: Building Creative Voter Engagement.” JACL’s partners James Choi, Milton Liu, Alisi Tulua and Nancy Yap will highlight CAUSE’s Together We Vote Festival in 2024 and 2025, where vote centers were transformed into spaces of celebration filled with art, music and multigenerational stories.

These are just the beginning! JACL is excited to bring another afternoon plenary and 10 total workshops for its members during scheduled Friday programming opportunities.

Don’t forget, the organization will also hold a welcome mixer, National Council sessions, documentary screening, National Board voting and more throughout convention!

For the full convention schedule, visit jacl.org/2026-national-convention.