Want to Live Longer???

As a Japanese American kid growing up in the 1960s, I spent most of my youth trying to be accepted into the “American” mainstream. My lifestyle and diet has been the American part of me. I was raised on McDonald’s — though satisfying and delicious, a Big Mac and fries are high in calories, saturated fat, sugar and sodium, which can contribute to weight gain, high blood pressure and other health problems. Nobody told me that washing down a cheeseburger and fries with an ice-cold Coke was not healthy. No wonder I had a heart attack at 59 years of age.

Now, as I grow older, I am beginning to realize that the Japanese diet and lifestyle practices (things that my parents tried to pass down to me) would help me live longer. Did you know that Japan has the highest number of people per capita over the age of 100 than anywhere else in the world? Although there may be some genetics at play, studies show that Japanese diet and lifestyle practices lead to longer life spans.

One thing that makes the Japanese diet so healthy is its focus on seafood. Fish is high in Omega-3 fatty acids and has been proven to help prevent heart disease and cancer. Compared to America, Japan has among the world’s lowest levels of heart disease with fewer of the chronic illnesses like Type 2 diabetes. Because of their high seafood consumption, Japanese have much less cholesterol buildup in their arteries, which is common in the U.S.

Green tea is arguably one of the healthiest beverages, and drinking it is a daily habit in Japan. Green tea is rich in polyphenol antioxidants that reduce inflammation, protect cells from the type of damage that can promote chronic diseases and feed the friendly bacteria in your gut, where the majority of your immune cells and mood-boosting neurochemicals are produced.

Regarding lifestyle practices, people in Japan typically act in a way that improves life — not only for themselves but also for the people around them. Although I’m no expert in Japanese culture, this Pacific Citizen article will point out seven simple Japanese habits that I found online. They are simple and small habits, but they are powerful enough to have a big impact on your life (and mine, too).

The first Japanese habit is to organize your shoes. If you want to incorporate a part of the Japanese daily routine into your home, this is an easy place to start. Removing your shoes upon entering a house is simply part of the Japanese way of life. It isn’t something the host has to ask of their guests either. People in Japan do this voluntarily. When you take off your shoes, you have to put your shoes together, nice and neatly. Seeing shoes organized neatly makes you feel better. Keeping this habit is connected to self-affirmation.

The second Japanese habit is hara hachi bun me, which means to “eat until you’re 80 percent full.” This common saying in Japan is a Confucian-inspired dietary proverb meaning “belly 80 percent full.” It instructs people to stop eating when they are no longer hungry, rather than when they are full, to prevent overeating and promote longevity, particularly practiced among Okinawa’s centenarians. Practicing this form of calorie restriction is believed to aid in weight management, reduce stress on the digestive system and promote longevity.

According to www.trafalgar.com, smaller portions and slower eating are also secrets of the long lifespan of the Japanese. At mealtimes, food is served on smaller plates, making the whole eating process a lot slower, which aids digestion. It encourages eating slowly and mindfully, giving the brain time (usually 20 minutes) to receive signals from the stomach that it is satisfied before becoming overly stuffed. The practice is not about strict deprivation but about developing awareness of cues of satisfaction. In essence, it’s a form of mindful eating, and it makes it possible to eat enough to meet your body’s needs without overdoing it.

The third Japanese habit is to say, “Itadakimasu.” Itadakimasu is a way of saying thank you and giving respect and appreciation to everyone involved in the preparation of your meal — from the cook who prepared it to the farmer who grew the produce to the actual pig, wheat and mushrooms. While it’s often translated before meals as something similar to the French, “Bon appétit!” itadakimasu is actually the polite and humble form of the verb “to receive” so, in a literal sense, it means, “I humbly receive.”

The fourth Japanese habit is to improve your posture. As an ancient Japanese way of thinking, correcting the posture of the body could also correct the way you think. Appearance is important in the Japanese lifestyle. Your appearance sends a strong message to others without you ever saying a word. The message many of us are sending by slouching and wearing our gym clothes everywhere is that we are indifferent and don’t care.

The fifth Japanese habit is to maintain strong social circles. Staying socially connected is built into Japanese culture, and it’s a reason why Japanese people enjoy better physical and emotional well-being into old age. If you’re feeling isolated or lonely, seek out ways to connect with friends, family and your community. Carve out time to see one another in person, talk on the phone (or over Zoom) or make new friends by joining Facebook groups or other online communities of people with similar interests. Church groups are another way to connect with your community, combat loneliness and enjoy better health and well-being.

The sixth Japanese habit is Shinrin-yoku. Stress is a part of everyday life. But too much stress can take a toll on your mind and body. Feeling stressed for long periods of time can lead to depression, increased anxiety and even physical symptoms like body aches. But getting out of the city and into nature, i.e., “forest bathing” or “absorbing the forest atmosphere,” is linked with lower blood pressure, lower concentrations of cortisol (the stress hormone) and an increase in parasympathetic nervous system activity, which are all indicative of feeling more calm (source: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/health-wellness/healtharticle.what-is-forest-bathing). No forest nearby? No problem! Any natural setting will do. The practice encourages people to simply spend time in nature — no actual bathing required. According to a recent study, feelings of well-being and life satisfaction improved after spending just 20 minutes in a city park. Studies have also shown that spending time in nature can reduce stress, lower blood pressure and heart rate and boost the immune system.

In conclusion, the seventh Japanese habit is Kaizen. It is a compound of two Japanese words that together translate as “good change” or “improvement.” Kaizen has come to mean “continuous improvement” through its association with lean methodology and principles. You can use Kaizen to all of the seven Japanese habits discussed above, as well as any other personal and professional areas of your life.

Kaizen is a philosophy of continual improvement through small, incremental changes and is more effective than large, drastic changes. While Kaizen won’t change your life overnight, it can set significant change into motion — bit by bit. So, organize your shoes tonight!

Judd Matsunaga is the founding attorney of Elder Law Services of California, a law firm that specializes in Medi-Cal Planning, Estate Planning and Probate. He can be contacted at (310) 348-2995 or. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Pacific Citizen or constitute legal or tax advice and should not be treated as such.

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