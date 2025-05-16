Guest Column: With Your Support, the P.C. Can Continue

What price do you put on reliable journalism in an era when truth-telling and historical accuracy is under attack by the federal government? To me, and I suspect many of my fellow Pacific Citizen readers, these are priceless values that I once believed to be universally held in our country.

At a time when government agencies are being dismantled and public educational institutions are defunded wholesale, it has never been more important to have trusted publications like ours that deliver quality content while adhering to the principles of journalistic integrity. As one of the last remaining Japanese American newspapers — and the only one that is truly national in its scope of coverage — the P.C. is an important stalwart of community journalism.

Unfortunately, the paper is not immune to the larger economic challenges that JACL is currently facing, and without your support, we cannot continue to deliver a professional quality publication. Donations to the P.C. enable our staff of professional journalists to continue doing what they do best: reporting on current events from the unique lens of Japanese America.

As a member of the P.C. Editorial Board, I encourage our readers to dig deep and give generously to ensure that our publication not only survives the current crisis but also thrives in its ability to deliver hard-hitting content that would otherwise not reach our audiences.

If at any point in the last year you have been moved by what you read in the P.C. or learned something new from our paper, please consider contributing at any level that is meaningful to you.

In Solidarity,

Rob Buscher, EDC Representative P.C. Editorial Board EDC Rep. and JACL Philadelphia Chapter