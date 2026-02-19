A permanent hire is expected to be announced in the coming months.

By Ryan Yoshikawa, JACL VP of General Operations

Hello readers of the Pacific Citizen and members of the Japanese American Citizens League.

On behalf of the National Board, I am pleased to share that JACL has officially launched the search for its next executive director.

The next executive director will honor JACL’s historic legacy while guiding its next chapter of impact. The executive director will serve as a strategic leader, culture builder and public voice for the organization, strengthening relationships with members, chapters, partners, policymakers and funders.

The search is being led by a Hiring Committee of National Board members in partnership with Bonsai Leadership Group, an external executive search firm. Together, we are committed to leading a thoughtful and structured search process that includes proactive candidate outreach, careful evaluation by multiple rounds of evaluation interviews, a leadership assessment and professional reference checks.

We encourage all individuals to apply via http://www.bonsaileadershipgroup.com/jacl-ed.

Please feel free to reach out to Bonsai Leadership Group at careers@bonsaileadershipgroup.com if you have any specific questions as well.

The National Board is excited for the future of the JACL, and we look forward to introducing our next executive director in the months ahead.

