Author Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston Dead at 90

Her book ‘Farewell to Manzanar’ shared story of

Japanese American incarceration with generations of young people.

By George Toshio Johnston, Senior Editor

Author Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston died at her Santa Cruz, Calif. home, the Pacific Citizen has confirmed. She was 90.

According to next of kin, the co-author of the acclaimed book “Farewell to Manzanar” died of natural causes on Dec. 21.

The book, published in 1973 and co-written by her husband, Air Force veteran James D. Houston, was Inglewood, Calif.-born Houston’s recollection from her childhood when, at age 7, her family and she were forced by the federal government to leave their Santa Monica, Calif., home, move to an assembly center and eventually become incarcerated at California’s Manzanar War Relocation Authority Center, one of 10 such remotely located concentration camps that during World War II detained ethnic Japanese, the majority of whom were U.S. citizens.

Houston’s experience that was chronicled in “Farewell to Manzanar” paralleled what had happened to more than 125,000 Japanese Americans residing along the U.S. West Coast following Japan’s Dec. 7, 1941 attack on American naval facilities at Pearl Harbor in the then-territory of Hawaii — and President Roosevelt’s Feb. 19, 1942 issuance of Executive Order 9066, which authorized the Army to evacuate and relocate from the Western Exclusion Zone persons of Japanese ancestry.

“Farewell to Manzanar” was named by the San Francisco Chronicle as one of the 20th century’s 100 most important works of Western literature. As assigned reading in schools, generations of young people became familiarized — as told through the eyes of a child — with the experience of Japanese Americans who were incarcerated by their government for, according to the conclusions of the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians, “racism, war hysteria and a failure of political leadership.”

The Houstons also co-wrote the screenplay for the telefilm adaptation of the book along with its director, Oscar and Emmy Award winner John Korty. (See Pacific Citizen, April 15, 2022, tinyurl.com/3as4jd94 ) The telefilm aired on NBC on March 11, 1976 and would be nominated for an Emmy Award. It won the 1977 Humanitas Prize in the 90-minute category.

In 2018, accompanied by her daughter, Corinne, Houston returned to Santa Monica and spoke about her book at the auditorium of the main Santa Monica Public Library as part of its “Santa Monica Reads” program on the 45th anniversary of “FTM’s” publication, where she was presented with a proclamation by the city.

In her Santa Monica address to the audience, Houston recalled how a simple question in 1971 from her college-age nephew who was curious about what he had heard about “the camps” from a professor left her stunned: “You were locked up in a prison. How do you feel about that?” (See Pacific Citizen, May 18, 2018 .)

“He asked a question no one had ever asked before, a question I had never dared to ask myself,” Houston said. “How did I feel? For the first time in my life, I dropped the cover of humor and nonchalance and allowed myself to feel, and I began to cry. I couldn’t stop.”

As a result, her nephew’s question inspired Houston to write a family history, just for her large extended network of nieces and nephews, so they could know about where seven of them had been born.

“I was certain none of them knew about their birthplace,” she said. However, it proved to be a job she couldn’t complete. “I found that whenever I tried to write, I broke down and became hysterical and cried uncontrollably.”

Fortunately, Houston had a valuable resource to turn to: her husband, James, who was a creative writing teacher at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Despite Jeanne having been married for 14 years at that point and having known Jim for five years before that, he was as in the dark about his wife’s family’s history as their nephew.

“I had never told him about Manzanar,” she said.

When she did tell him, he told her, “This is not a story just for your family. It’s a story everyone in America should know. Let’s work on this together.”

Jim Houston, who became a Distinguished Visiting Writer at the University of Hawaii and University of Oregon, and received the Lurie Chair at San Jose State, predeceased his wife and family on April 16, 2009 at 75. The couple are survived by their three adult offspring, Corinne, Joshua and Gabrielle.

