News Briefs

After Past Presidents Endorse Ariz.’s SB 1301, Nat’l JACL Clarifies Stance

The National JACL released a statement June 17 regarding its position on the Arizona Legislature’s SB 1301, which was introduced by state Sen. John Kavanagh and would require the teaching of Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander studies in state schools. JACL stated it “would not publicly support SB 1301” after consulting with the Arizona JACL chapter (See here.). The statement was released to “explain our decision not to support this particular effort” after a letter from five past JACL national presidents — Kenneth Inouye, David Kawamoto, Gary Mayeda, Floyd Mori and Jeffrey Moy — endorsing the bill was published on an Asian American news website. The JACL stated that it “fully supports the truthful teaching of AANHPI history; however, we believe this bill falls short of that standard. Upon further review of the bill and the context in which it has been introduced, we believe that SB 1301 will lead to the whitewashing of AANPHI history and the further erasure of marginalized voices.” The JACL’s statement may be viewed at tinyurl.com/aey26hek .

JANM Damns Signs at NPS Sites Asking Public to Report Critical Wording

After President Trump’s March 27 Executive Order 14253, also known as “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” the Japanese American National Museum condemned a new directive that went into effect late in the week of June 8. According to JANM, the National Park Service placed signs, which included a QR code, at California’s Manzanar National Historic Site and Idaho’s Minidoka National Historic Site asking the public to report language that may be deemed “critical of American History.” The Colorado Sun news website reported similar signage having appeared at the Amache National Historic Site. “JANM is deeply disturbed by this new directive, especially at historical sites like Manzanar and Minidoka where Japanese Americans were unjustly incarcerated during World War II,” said JANM President and CEO Ann Burroughs. The Los Angeles Times quoted National Parks Conservation Association Southern California Director Dennis Arguelles as saying, “These stories may not be flattering to American heritage, but they’re an integral part of our history.”

Historical Society of N.M. Taps JACLer Nikki Nojima Louis for Award

The New Mexico JACL chapter member will receive the Edgar Lee Hewett award — named for the archaeologist/anthropologist who focused on Native Americans in the state — at the HSNM’s Sept. 25-27 annual conference and awards banquet in Las Cruces. Nikki Nojima Louis was cited for “bringing awareness to the important history involving Japanese American incarceration during WWII in New Mexico.”

Ireichō Books Road Trips to New York City, San Jose, Calif., Portland, Ore.

The Book of Names travels to NYC on Oct. 20-21, San Jose on Jan. 9-10, 2026, and Portland on March 6-8, 2026. Details at ireizo.org/tour/ .

— P.C. Staff