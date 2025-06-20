Reflections: When Inclusion Becomes a Political Weapon: Why JACL Arizona Leaders Oppose SB 1301

By Bill Staples Jr., Donna Cheung and Kathy Nakagawa

In recent weeks, the Arizona chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League has received increasing attention regarding our position on Arizona Senate Bill 1301, a bill that purports to mandate the teaching of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) history in K-12 classrooms.

We want to begin by acknowledging the leadership of JACL National President Larry Oda and Executive Director David Inoue, both of whom reached out directly to our chapter to better understand the nuances of SB 1301. Their willingness to ask questions, listen with open minds and consider the local context reflects exactly the kind of engaged leadership our community needs.

Unfortunately, the same care was not taken by the five past JACL presidents who recently released an open letter in support of SB 1301 . While we respect their long-standing dedication to civil rights and the JACL mission, it is disheartening that none of them sought local input before making their endorsement. Their efforts were well-intentioned but ill-informed. Furthermore, this lack of consultation with the chapter most directly impacted by the bill contradicts the spirit of our JACL motto: “Security Through Unity.”

Let us be clear: The Arizona chapter fully supports the inclusion of AANHPI history in public education. We believe such history should be taught widely and truthfully — alongside African American history, Indigenous history, Latinx experiences, LGBTQ+ narratives and all other voices that have been marginalized in the American story. But that is precisely why we oppose SB 1301.

Why Arizona Opposes SB 1301

SB 1301 is not the product of grassroots AANHPI advocacy. Instead, the bill’s key sponsor — as well as many of its supporters — are MAGA political leaders actively advancing efforts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and suppress the teaching of LGBTQ+ and other historically marginalized histories. These lawmakers seek to sanitize history and pit marginalized groups against each other, using selective inclusion as a political tool rather than a vehicle for justice.

We are concerned that AANHPI history is being co-opted to serve a broader agenda rooted in white Christian nationalism — an agenda that aims to divide communities of color and win over conservative-leaning Asian voters in a purple state. While the bill may look inclusive at first glance, its deeper context reveals a cynical effort to tokenize AANHPI history while dismantling inclusion possible. This isn’t solidarity — it’s strategic erasure.

A Better Path Forward

Instead of supporting narrow, isolated recognition of one group’s history, we advocate for a comprehensive, inclusive ethnic studies model — like the one passed in Utah with bipartisan support. That effort recognized that students benefit most from a curriculum rooted in empathy, complexity and solidarity — not in cherry-picked histories that uphold myths like the “model minority” stereotype. We also advocate for curriculum decisions to be made by the state school board, not through legislation.

Unity Means Listening

The past presidents’ letter rightly celebrates the importance of history but fails to consider the political motivations behind SB 1301 or its unintended consequences for other communities already under attack in Arizona. By failing to listen to the voices on the ground, they inadvertently support legislation that could be used to divide rather than unite.

As we face a growing national threat from forces that aim to silence truth and fracture alliances among marginalized communities, we must remember: Security through unity only works when that unity is grounded in trust, mutual respect and shared truth.

We invite our fellow JACL members — locally and nationally — to engage us in conversation, learn more about the unique challenges here in Arizona and help build a movement that upholds all of our stories, not just the ones that are politically convenient.

(Editor’s Note: The five national presidents of the JACL who signed on to the open letter are Kenneth Inouye, David Kawamoto, Gary Mayeda, Floyd S. Mori and Jeffrey Moy.)

Bill Staples Jr. is the current president of the JACL Arizona chapter; Donna Cheung is past president of the JACL Arizona chapter and current chair of the Civil Rights Committee; and Kathy Nakagawa is past president of the Arizona chapter and professor emeritus of Asian Pacific American Studies at Arizona State University.