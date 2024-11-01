Watsonville-Santa Cruz Recognizes Tom Graves

By Watsonville-Santa Cruz JACL

Watsonville-Santa Cruz JACL member Tom Graves was recently awarded an honorary doctor of arts degree by his alma mater, Muhlenberg College, recognizing his longtime efforts to honor Nisei veterans and preserve their history. Tom and his wife, Becky Saeger, attended the commencement ceremony in Allentown, Pa.

After Dr. Tammie Takahashi, associate professor of religious studies and Asian Studies presented Graves with his doctoral hood, Muhlenberg College President Dr. Kathleen Harring spoke about Graves’ accomplishments.

“Since your graduation in 1976 with a degree in social science, you have forged an extraordinary career path as a commercial photographer and educator, leaving an indelible mark on the artistic and historical landscapes of our nation,” she said. “Your journey as a photographer has taken you across continents and into the hearts of unique communities. You’ve captured the essence of individuals and the pulse of industries, reflecting a profound understanding of human connection through imagery.

“Your pivotal work documenting the experience of World War II veterans is a testament to your deep commitment to preserving history,” Harring continued. “For more than two decades, you meticulously photographed and interviewed hundreds of veterans, focusing specifically on America’s Nisei veterans. Your award-winning book, “Twice Heroes: America’s Nisei Veterans of WWII and Korea,” not only honors their bravery but also sheds light on the challenges they faced, highlighting their perseverance and resilience.

“Through your activism and organizations like the Friends and Family of Nisei Veterans, you’ve ensured that vital American stories endure for future generations. As a speaker and advocate, you championed the Nisei experience on the international stage. Your work has been instrumental in confronting contemporary issues, using history as a lens to address present-day challenges of racism and national unity,” she concluded.

In addition, Harring said Graves and Julieanna Richardson, a second doctoral awardee, “Exemplify key elements of our mission, among them their commitment to critical thinking, excellence of expression and understanding the diversity of the human experience.”

Said Graves of his recognition, “The only thing better than the once-in-a-lifetime honor was meeting and telling the stories of many amazing Nisei veterans and their families.”